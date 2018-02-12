Zuma decision today?

ANC to finalise matter at meeting – Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday gave the clearest indication yet that Jacob Zuma’s future as head of state could be resolved today. The uncertainty around President Zuma’s fate has left the country in limbo with opposition parties, alliance partners and some in the ANC calling for his removal.

Speaking at the Grand Parade in Cape Town to officially launch the centennial celebration in honour of former president Nelson Mandela, Ramaphosa said the country wanted closure on this matter.

“As the leadership of the African National Congress we are engaged in discussions around the transition . . . and specifically the position of the president of the republic,” Ramaphosa said.

“The NEC [national executive committee] will be meeting tomorrow [Monday] to discuss and finalise this matter.

“We know you want this matter to be finalised. We know you want closure on this matter.

“We will finalise this matter, keeping our eyes on what is in the interests of all our people.”

He said a successful resolution would have significant consequences for the country and the ANC.

“It is therefore important that we manage the discussions with care and purpose, ensuring that we place the interests of the South African people first.

“The key objective is uniting our people. If you look at the way in which Mandela handled challenges in his presidency, he was always very careful.

“He put the interests of our people first and he was clear about uniting South Africans and the ANC.”

Yesterday marked 28 years to the day since Mandela was released from prison in 1990 after spending 27 years in jail.

Ramaphosa and Zuma met over the weekend to thrash out the “transition” from a Zuma presidency.

On Saturday, the party’s top six leaders met into the night.

Details of the meetings have not been revealed.

Today’s NEC meeting is scheduled to take place from 2pm at St George’s Hotel outside Pretoria.

According to sources and political observers, two possible scenarios could unfold at the meeting.