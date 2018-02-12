Two hurt as truck slams into house

A Motherwell family narrowly escaped death yesterday when a truck ploughed into their RDP house in NU13.

A 14-year-old boy was left alone in the wreckage of the home after his mother and younger brother were taken to hospital while neighbours cared for his baby sister.

The Motherwell High School pupil said he had been at home in the kitchen with his mother yesterday afternoon when the truck careered into their house.

“At first I was sitting in the bedroom with my younger brother helping him with his homework. Then I went into the kitchen to help my mother with her cooking – when the truck came crashing in,” he said.

He said he saw his 11-year-old brother lying on the ground under bricks, which fell on him when the truck smashed through the bedroom and living room walls.

The teenager said his mother was hit by a loose brick and both she and his younger brother were taken to hospital by the police.