Two cars stolen from Greenbushes depot recovered

Two of the cars stolen from a Greenbushes depot on Friday have been found inside a residential garage in Kwazakhele.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the cars – Volkswagen Polos – were found locked inside a garage in Nconco Street at about 10am on Monday following an anonymous tip-off.

The cars and two others – worth about R1.3-million – were allegedly stolen from the depot. A fifth car, A Volkwagen Caddy also initially thought to have been stolen, was found on the premises.

“It appears that the suspects tried to drive off with it when the vehicle ran out of petrol inside the depot yard,” Naidu said.

“The suspects then just left the Caddy in the yard between the other vehicles. Only during a stock audit did they spot the Caddy out of place in the yard.”

Naidu said no arrests had been made yet.

“Both cars have been impounded and our forensic experts are going through them to gather evidence,” she said.

