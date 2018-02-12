Suspected gangster shot in leg during fight with friend

A drunken argument between two suspected gangsters led to one of them being admitted to hospital after he was shot in the leg at a house in Helenvale.

The incident came hours after police launched a province-wide anti-crime campaign, Operation Fiela Reclaim.

Two suspects were arrested in the swoop and drugs and ammunition were seized.

Yesterday, police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two members of the Roomrats gang had an argument at about 10pm on Saturday.

“The victim, who is 20 years old, was drinking with his friends at a house in Deverell Street when an argument broke out between him a friend. The victim was shot in his thigh and he was taken to hospital,” she said.