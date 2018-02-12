Power outage forces Malabar residents to throw away food

Business owners and residents in parts of Malabar were forced to discard food in their fridges and freezers after a power outage, lasting a dayand-a-half, hit the suburb over the weekend.

With power failing on Friday afternoon and only being restored in the early hours of yesterday morning, residents had to throw away meat, chicken and dairy products worth thousands of rands.

Mayoral chief of staff Kristoff Adelbert said it appeared the fault that led to the outage occurred at a substation in Mountain View.

“Subsequent low voltage faults were reported thereafter, which often take a significant amount of time to trace,” he said.

Adelbert said once the fault was isolated, a transformer was sourced from the Cuyler Street Depot in Uitenhage.

“The faulty transformer was removed and replaced with a new one, and the power was restored at 1.15am this [yesterday] morning.”

The manager at Paul’s Cash Store, Mamun Al, was forced to get rid of at least six 2kg bags of chicken pieces, trays of chicken, and containers of ice-cream, milk and yoghurt.

“We are now operating at a loss. Who is going to reimburse us for the stock we lost?” he said.