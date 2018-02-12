Power outage forces Malabar residents to throw away food
Business owners and residents in parts of Malabar were forced to discard food in their fridges and freezers after a power outage, lasting a dayand-a-half, hit the suburb over the weekend.
With power failing on Friday afternoon and only being restored in the early hours of yesterday morning, residents had to throw away meat, chicken and dairy products worth thousands of rands.
Mayoral chief of staff Kristoff Adelbert said it appeared the fault that led to the outage occurred at a substation in Mountain View.
“Subsequent low voltage faults were reported thereafter, which often take a significant amount of time to trace,” he said.
Adelbert said once the fault was isolated, a transformer was sourced from the Cuyler Street Depot in Uitenhage.
“The faulty transformer was removed and replaced with a new one, and the power was restored at 1.15am this [yesterday] morning.”
The manager at Paul’s Cash Store, Mamun Al, was forced to get rid of at least six 2kg bags of chicken pieces, trays of chicken, and containers of ice-cream, milk and yoghurt.
“We are now operating at a loss. Who is going to reimburse us for the stock we lost?” he said.
Al said he was also forced to sleep in his car outside the shop, out of fear the business might be burgled because he could not activate his alarm.
While he understood the municipality had to deal with such breakdowns, which also took place in other suburbs, he was upset about the lack of information on the outage, and how long it took for power to be restored.
Shopkeeper Nazeem Abrahams said he had to also throw away numerous products from the family-owned Kadbro Supply Store in Mountview Drive.
He said he had suffered significant losses on Saturday.
Asked if he would invest in a generator to avoid losses in the event of another outage taking place, he said he could not afford one.
Resident Oscar Puckrey also lost items of food.
He said the municipality should have warned residents it would take longer than initially thought to restore power, so alternative arrangements could be made.
Adelbert said outages were the result of lack of maintenance on aging infrastructure.
Further investigations and engineering analysis would determine exactly where the initial fault had occurred.