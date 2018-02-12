Omunye was ‘stolen’? You decide

It was the song of the year and Distruction Boyz have been lapping in the praise for their hit song‚ Omunye. But City Press is reporting that a forensic copyright investigation has concluded the track was stolen.

Rumours about the similarities of the track to Trip to New York by DJ LAG‚ which was released three months before Omunye‚ have refused to go away.

City Press says a copyright investigation as launched‚ even though the lyrics are different and has found Omunye is identical Tip to New York.

The analysis was however commissioned by DJ LAG’s team.

Here are the two songs. You decide.