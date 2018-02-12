Kidnapping ‘victims’ arrested for perjury

Three women have been arrested for sending police on an all-night wild goose chase after they claimed a 10-year-old girl had been kidnapped.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the alleged incident happened at about 9pm on Sunday.

The women claimed were taken from the Truckers Inn in Wells Estate.

“They gave an elaborate story of how they got a lift in a taxi and were then forced by six males into another vehicle close to Corobrick on the M17 and Swartkops Road,” Beetge said.

“They were apparently forced to leave a 10-year-old girl behind in a red Toyota Tazz before being taken to an open field where they were assaulted for no reason.”

The women then allegedly said they were dropped off in Seyisi Street, New Brighton where they contacted police and told them the girl was still with the men.

“A kidnapping case was opened at New Brighton and police searched throughout the night and morning for the kidnapped 10-year-old girl. However, police got suspicious about the story and, after careful questioning, it emerged that the whole story was a lie,” Beetge said.

“All three women, aged 23, 33 and 34 have been arrested for perjury at Swartkops police station.”

The women are expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Motherwell cluster commander, Major-General Dawie Rabie, warned against opening false cases.

“Opening false cases not only wastes valuable police resources, but also causes police to be distracted from real and serious other crimes that needs police assistance,” he said.

“Perpetrators will face the law as criminals, and not as victims.”

