Fisherman stabbed aboard vessel

A fisherman was fatally stabbed during a brawl aboard a vessel that was docked in the Port Elizabeth harbour.

It is believed the vessel – from Mossel Bay – had been docked in the harbour since December and was preparing to depart on Monday when the incident occurred.

Metro EMS operations manager said a 39-year-old fisherman had been declared dead on the scene. His name cannot be released as his next-of-kin have not yet been informed.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a 28-year-old suspect had been arrested and would appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court later this week.

“Details are still sketchy and detectives are still on the scene,” she said.