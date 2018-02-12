‘Drowning in trash, lack of cash and falling apart’
Acting manager lists litany of woes and plans to fix troubled Makana
Grahamstown’s Makana Municipality is drowning in its own refuse, infrastructure is failing and the local authority has a desperate need for cash. That is the view of acting Makana municipal manager Ted Pillay after a week of assessing the situation in Grahamstown.
He will be attempting to fix the crisis with a portion of the budget provided by the Sarah Baartman District Municipality.
“I want to make a massive difference,” he said.
During a sit-down interview with The Herald on Thursday, Pillay said his first order of business would be fixing the crumbling roads by taking over payment of the contract that had been taken out by the Concerned Citizens Committee to Save Makana.
Makana municipality covers Grahamstown, Alicedale, Salem, Seven Fountains, Sidbury, Riebeek East and Fort Brown.
Pillay was roped in as Makana acting municipal manager after the council’s rejection of a turnaround specialist offered by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.
He is set to remain in the position for three months and his designated tasks include heading up the search for a permanent municipal manager.
The municipality’s financial woes include a debt of more than R150-million owed to creditors.
Pillay said Grahamstown clearly had tremendous structural problems.
“Most of the roads, whether in the city or in the residential areas or in the townships, irrespective of whichever township, coloured or black, almost all the roads are potholed,” he said.
While he could not say how much patching them up would cost, it would be hundreds of thousands of rands.
“The change is going to take time. It will require that the staff pull together with me,” Pillay said.
He said the municipality’s failure to maintain refuse vehicles, and vehicles consequently not running regularly, had resulted in residents dumping rubbish in open spaces.
“There is litter everywhere, people are dumping garbage in any open space they can find and that is an environmental health risk,” Pillay said.
He said the refuse vehicles were stuck at repair workshops with mechanics refusing to repair them due to previously unpaid debt.
“I have given instructions to fix those vehicles up and I have seen an improvement in this week alone, I can see a lot of activity around refuse collection and disposal.”
He said an assessment of the damage in the municipality’s sewer system would be done.
“If you don’t replace or constantly maintain the infrastructure or reach a stage of replacing the infrastructure, then you are going to have problems.”
Another issue Pillay said he would be addressing was the municipality’s large staff component.
“One has to do a proper investigation. There might not be staff in critical positions, and excess staff in other areas.”
He said he was set to address the municipality’s entire staff component today to highlight his initial findings.
He said efforts to turn things around included engaging the private sector in an attempt to secure investment.
“The money has to come in for them to kill off the debt,” Pillay said.
