‘Drowning in trash, lack of cash and falling apart’

Acting manager lists litany of woes and plans to fix troubled Makana

Grahamstown’s Makana Municipality is drowning in its own refuse, infrastructure is failing and the local authority has a desperate need for cash. That is the view of acting Makana municipal manager Ted Pillay after a week of assessing the situation in Grahamstown.

He will be attempting to fix the crisis with a portion of the budget provided by the Sarah Baartman District Municipality.

“I want to make a massive difference,” he said.

During a sit-down interview with The Herald on Thursday, Pillay said his first order of business would be fixing the crumbling roads by taking over payment of the contract that had been taken out by the Concerned Citizens Committee to Save Makana.

Makana municipality covers Grahamstown, Alicedale, Salem, Seven Fountains, Sidbury, Riebeek East and Fort Brown.

Pillay was roped in as Makana acting municipal manager after the council’s rejection of a turnaround specialist offered by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

He is set to remain in the position for three months and his designated tasks include heading up the search for a permanent municipal manager.

The municipality’s financial woes include a debt of more than R150-million owed to creditors.

Pillay said Grahamstown clearly had tremendous structural problems.

“Most of the roads, whether in the city or in the residential areas or in the townships, irrespective of whichever township, coloured or black, almost all the roads are potholed,” he said.

While he could not say how much patching them up would cost, it would be hundreds of thousands of rands.