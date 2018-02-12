Cash-in-transit robbery in Wells Estate
A cash-in-transit robbery occurred at the Truckers Inn Caltex garage in Wells Estate on Monday morning (12/02/18).
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the incident happened shortly after 8am when a four armed men held up a TransCash armoured van.
The getaway car – which was hijacked earlier – was recovered a few kilometres away.
Police are still on the scene.
