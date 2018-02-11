Workers sell cutlery from blocked drains

Representatives from the Zwartkops Conservancy were shocked to find contractors, working to unblock a sewerage pipe in Motherwell, rinsing cutlery they had found in the blocked drains for resale.

Jenny Rump, from the conservancy, said members of the organisation were investigating reports of a constant sewage flow into the Motherwell stormwater canal when they discovered workers collecting cutlery from the blocked pipe.

“They said they were washing it and would then sell it,” the vice-chairman for the conservancy, Dale Clayton, said.

Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said the municipality was not aware of this practice but would investigate.

“We agree it is a health hazard,” he said.

He said foreign objects, like cutlery and other household items were some of the main causes of blocked drains.

“Due to the increase in the theft of manhole covers, this problem is also escalating,” he said.

Aside from the cutlery, workers cleaning the canal removed tyres, rubbish and even a couch and half a chair from the canal this week.