Workers sell cutlery from blocked drains
Representatives from the Zwartkops Conservancy were shocked to find contractors, working to unblock a sewerage pipe in Motherwell, rinsing cutlery they had found in the blocked drains for resale.
Jenny Rump, from the conservancy, said members of the organisation were investigating reports of a constant sewage flow into the Motherwell stormwater canal when they discovered workers collecting cutlery from the blocked pipe.
“They said they were washing it and would then sell it,” the vice-chairman for the conservancy, Dale Clayton, said.
Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said the municipality was not aware of this practice but would investigate.
“We agree it is a health hazard,” he said.
He said foreign objects, like cutlery and other household items were some of the main causes of blocked drains.
“Due to the increase in the theft of manhole covers, this problem is also escalating,” he said.
Aside from the cutlery, workers cleaning the canal removed tyres, rubbish and even a couch and half a chair from the canal this week.
Rump said metro contractors had sorted out a major blockage in a sewerage pipe.
The blockage had been causing sewage to flow into the Motherwell stormwater canal since January 8.
She said apart from foreign objects blocking the pipes, litter blown or thrown into the Motherwell stormwater canal was also causing problems.
“Especially when it rains and everything gets washed down, this spill will overflow into the estuary.
“There is an urgent need for two more litter traps just before the canal slopes down at the end. There is one litter trap about halfway along the canal, but it is not efficient.”
Sue Alcock, from the nearby Enviroserv waste site, said she had also seen an extensive sewage spill along the canal.
“There was a large amount of raw sewage flowing down the canal and we took pics . . . at the bottom where it enters the reed bed system before entering the Swartkops [river].
“I was there again on Wednesday and it appeared to have improved but it still smells, so I suspect there is still sewage entering the drain.”