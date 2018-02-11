Willowmore residents battle on during daily five-hour water cuts
Willowmore business owners have learned to make do without municipal water for large parts of the day amid the ongoing drought.
The town’s water has been rationed for more than a month, forcing entrepreneurs to find alternative sources of water to keep businesses afloat.
The Willow guesthouse owner Sophia van der Merwe said staff and guests had adapted to only having water in the taps during certain times of the day.
She sources some water from a fountain on the farm where she lives, and makes sure to leave water in the rooms.
“The guests have empathy, because there is a drought in Cape Town and other cities as well,” Van der Merwe said.
It has been harder to adapt for Louwrens Nortje, whose restaurant, Lou’s Place, is without water for five business hours each day.
“It has been a challenge,” Nortje said. “We open at 10.30am, but from 12pm to 5pm we don’t have water.
“This means our bathrooms don’t have water and we can’t wash dishes until the evening.”
Nortje said he might have to close the restaurant in the afternoons if the situation continued.
“I’m trying to push through, but I might be forced to open later, and that would affect about 30% of the restaurant’s revenue.”
DA MPL Vicky Knoetze said she had written questions for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Fikile Xasa, to be answered in the provincial legislature, as to why there was only water for certain hours.
“Businesses are being negatively affected and households even more so, as residents are charged for air running through the meters every time the water supply is restored,” Knoetze said.
Willowmore forms part of the Dr Beyers Naude local municipality, formed in 2016 following the amalgamation of the Ikwezi, Baviaans and Camdeboo municipalities.
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesman Mamnkeli Ngam said Xasa was not aware of the problem.
“We are in constant communication with the Sarah Baartman district municipality to manage the current drought in the province and find solutions,” he said.
Dr Beyers Naude municipal manager Dr Eddie Rankwana said the municipality had imposed water restrictions due to the drought, but were forced to resort to rationing when residents did not comply.
“At present, the existing boreholes are unable to meet the demand,” Rankwana said.
“Water levels have dropped dramatically over the past year, which has impacted on the quantity and quality of the water supplied.”
He said the municipality was trying to resolve a dispute with the owners of the land where a well-field, which supplies water, was situated.
“The municipality is … lobbying for funding so as to develop alternative water sources for Willowmore, so as not to affect the well-being of the town and its residents.”
By Friday afternoon, the four reservoirs in Willowmore were at the following levels:
- Reservoir 1&2 level (1ML) = 80%;
- Reservoir 3 level (1ML) = 100%; and
- Reservoir 4 level (1.5ML) = 60%.
The town’s daily usage amounts to 1.4 ML.