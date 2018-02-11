Willowmore residents battle on during daily five-hour water cuts

Willowmore business owners have learned to make do without municipal water for large parts of the day amid the ongoing drought.

The town’s water has been rationed for more than a month, forcing entrepreneurs to find alternative sources of water to keep businesses afloat.

The Willow guesthouse owner Sophia van der Merwe said staff and guests had adapted to only having water in the taps during certain times of the day.

She sources some water from a fountain on the farm where she lives, and makes sure to leave water in the rooms.

“The guests have empathy, because there is a drought in Cape Town and other cities as well,” Van der Merwe said.

It has been harder to adapt for Louwrens Nortje, whose restaurant, Lou’s Place, is without water for five business hours each day.

“It has been a challenge,” Nortje said. “We open at 10.30am, but from 12pm to 5pm we don’t have water.

“This means our bathrooms don’t have water and we can’t wash dishes until the evening.”

Nortje said he might have to close the restaurant in the afternoons if the situation continued.

“I’m trying to push through, but I might be forced to open later, and that would affect about 30% of the restaurant’s revenue.”

DA MPL Vicky Knoetze said she had written questions for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Fikile Xasa, to be answered in the provincial legislature, as to why there was only water for certain hours.

“Businesses are being negatively affected and households even more so, as residents are charged for air running through the meters every time the water supply is restored,” Knoetze said.