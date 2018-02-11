Student selected to contest ward

ANC believes youth can draw voters, writes Nomazima Nkosi

The ANC has selected a 24-yearold Nelson Mandela University student as the party’s candidate for the Ward 1 by-election in Port Elizabeth.

Siviwe Ngaba, who is studying public management, hopes his experience in student politics is just what the ANC needs to win over the thousands of votes needed to clinch one of the biggest wards in the city.

“This will provide me with an opportunity to further engage with the community at large and within the ward,” he said. Ngaba, who is studying towards his second qualification, said he was humbled by the ANC’s decision to put his name forward. “I’ve been involved in a lot of struggles where students are struggling within the university but now this has broadened that bridge to include the entire ward,” he said. Ngaba was a Sasco leader at branch and regional level and the SRC treasurer-general in 2014. He is also a member of the ANC Youth League, South African Communist Party and the Young Communist League of South Africa. The Ward 1 councillor vacancy opened up when the DA fired its youngest councillor, Rashied Adams, saying he had failed to pay a compulsory tithe. Ward 1 comprises part of Summerstrand, Lakeside, Seaview, Theescombe, Lovemore Heights, Mount Pleasant and Schoenmakerskop. ANC regional working committee member Xolani Mgxoteni said Sigaba was a committed man who would lead the ward well.

“The ANC has the unique opportunity to appreciate the evolution and change in society. The world is becoming young and we’ve agreed to adapt and develop young leadership so that we are better prepared for the next generation. “These are the fellows that have led to free education among other things, which is why we’ve decided on him,” Mgxoteni said. He said the decision to select Ngaba went uncontested. “The only thing we need to do in this ward is to convince other racial groups such as whites that the ANC is a multiracial organisation. “They have always benefited from the ANC but they remain with racist attitudes. “We must talk to them and liberate them from themselves. The DA has selected Port Elizabeth businesswoman Tracy Weise for the by-election. The parties have until February 12 to submit their intention to contest the ward. The by-election is set down for March 7.