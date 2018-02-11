Hope and despair in Gamtoos
Farmers battle to stay afloat and keep workers, writes Guy Rogers
Hundreds of metres of drip irrigation piping lying gathering dust in a shed on Petrus “Spes” du Preez’s Patensie farm tell the story of the drought in the Gamtoos River Valley.
With the Kouga Dam standing yesterday at just 10.2% of capacity, the nondescript pile signals as well the determination of valley farmers to beat the odds and survive the driest period ever experienced in the area.
Like many of the 200-odd citrus, vegetable and dairy farmers in the Gamtoos, Du Preez, 68, invested five years ago in the expensive piping after talking to consultants and pinpointing the best drip irrigation systems designed to water the desert lands of Israel and Morocco.
But as the drought started to bite last year and the first restrictions on their water quotas from the Kouga Dam were implemented, the farmers began experimenting with using less and less water, he said.
“We started with the standard thinking that a citrus tree needs 40 litres of water a day, but we gradually reduced this volume and today we are getting by on about half that amount.
“Unfortunately the high-delivery pipes could not be adapted, so we’ve just had to replace them,” he said.
The drought has accentuated the close relationship between the farmers and the residents of the towns of Hankey and Patensie. There have been jointly organised prayers for rain and increasing recognition of the catastrophic possible impact on the estimated 10 000-member peak season workforce – which could start as early as next month which is usually the time for the first harvest of satsumas – if there is no fruit to pick.
Sitting in the shade outside a Patensie shop enjoying his lunch, Nexus agri-chemical firm employee Clinton August, 40, said there was a feeling of helplessness.
“The drought has brought us together but there is also stress because there is nothing we can do.”
On Saffraan, the farm of Du Preez, chairman of the Gamtoos Agricultural Association, an odd-looking steel wagon provided another window into understanding the crisis.
The “mulch spreader” was custom made by a local engineering firm and had been snapped up by many Gamtoos farmers, he said.
“The spreaders are used to efficiently distribute soil-covering material to the base of the citrus trees. We use bark which we buy from the Longmore plantation, mealie leaves or anything like that. The mulch helps the soil to retain moisture.”
As further counters to the drought, citrus farmers have also stopped planting intermediate vegetable crops. They use a computerised monitoring system with electronic probes to monitor soil moisture and help them manage their irrigation. Where they used to use the gentle medium of water to transport the fruit, they now use dry tipping.
Gamtoos citrus is exported around the world from China to the UK and even Russia, and if the irrigation water runs out it will be a disaster, Du Preez said.
Planning for the worst, he wrote this week to Eskom asking them to write off the farmers’ fixed costs. At the same time individual farmers are negotiating with banks and agri-suppliers, pressing for deals which will allow them to somehow keep going and retain at least some of their workforce.
Du Preez said his association had long ago called on the Department of Water and Sanitation to raise the level of the Kouga Dam but the proposal had come to nothing. After heavy rains in 2015 the dam was overflowing and this kind of pro-active measure might have made all the difference now, he noted.
Cucumber farmer Herman Malan, 64, showed Weekend Post around the hothouses on his farm Stuk van Agt where 70 000 vines are tended by 180 workers, making it the biggest cucumber farm in South Africa. Produce is marketed to supermarkets around South Africa.
Malan said he recalled that in 1992 the Kouga Dam had dropped to a similar level but rains had arrived in time to avert disaster. “So perhaps it is cyclical and the rain will come. But on the other hand I believe that we are experiencing climate change and the seasons are getting harsher.”
The cucumber farm was totally reliant on a secure water supply, he said. “Each vine needs about 3l a day. If it gets no water for one day, then it will die.”
At the Co-Op in Patensie, internal marketer Jo-Heine Prins said sales of irrigation equipment had dipped 40% while water tanks had risen sharply.
At a nearby construction site, builder Thomas Vogelstruis, 38, said he was concerned his job might be affected if there was no water to mix cement.
Shop attendant Rosemary Moos, 29, said she could no longer fill a bath for her small children to help them make it through the frighteningly hot days.
In Hankey, Mieta Johnson, 76, showed how she and her four children and grandchildren had to use a small tub to wash themselves.
One-legged Martin McCArthy, 54, said he had made a living until last year as co-farmer on a 6ha property where they had produced an array of vegetables.
“But then the heat and the drought came and the last butternuts burned and there was nothing. Now I am here in town living on a disability grant.
“If the big farms close there will be job losses, hunger and theft.”
Ansie Meyer, co-owner of Local is Lekker in Hankey, said she was worried as the restaurant-pub was heavily dependent on water.
But in fact they were already seeing the affect of the drought, she said. “Farmers used to come in here every evening for drinks after work. But times are tough and they’re watching their money and numbers have dropped a lot.”