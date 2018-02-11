Hope and despair in Gamtoos

Farmers battle to stay afloat and keep workers, writes Guy Rogers

Hundreds of metres of drip irrigation piping lying gathering dust in a shed on Petrus “Spes” du Preez’s Patensie farm tell the story of the drought in the Gamtoos River Valley.

With the Kouga Dam standing yesterday at just 10.2% of capacity, the nondescript pile signals as well the determination of valley farmers to beat the odds and survive the driest period ever experienced in the area.

Like many of the 200-odd citrus, vegetable and dairy farmers in the Gamtoos, Du Preez, 68, invested five years ago in the expensive piping after talking to consultants and pinpointing the best drip irrigation systems designed to water the desert lands of Israel and Morocco.

But as the drought started to bite last year and the first restrictions on their water quotas from the Kouga Dam were implemented, the farmers began experimenting with using less and less water, he said.

“We started with the standard thinking that a citrus tree needs 40 litres of water a day, but we gradually reduced this volume and today we are getting by on about half that amount.

“Unfortunately the high-delivery pipes could not be adapted, so we’ve just had to replace them,” he said.

The drought has accentuated the close relationship between the farmers and the residents of the towns of Hankey and Patensie. There have been jointly organised prayers for rain and increasing recognition of the catastrophic possible impact on the estimated 10 000-member peak season workforce – which could start as early as next month which is usually the time for the first harvest of satsumas – if there is no fruit to pick.

Sitting in the shade outside a Patensie shop enjoying his lunch, Nexus agri-chemical firm employee Clinton August, 40, said there was a feeling of helplessness.

“The drought has brought us together but there is also stress because there is nothing we can do.”

On Saffraan, the farm of Du Preez, chairman of the Gamtoos Agricultural Association, an odd-looking steel wagon provided another window into understanding the crisis.

The “mulch spreader” was custom made by a local engineering firm and had been snapped up by many Gamtoos farmers, he said.

“The spreaders are used to efficiently distribute soil-covering material to the base of the citrus trees. We use bark which we buy from the Longmore plantation, mealie leaves or anything like that. The mulch helps the soil to retain moisture.”

As further counters to the drought, citrus farmers have also stopped planting intermediate vegetable crops. They use a computerised monitoring system with electronic probes to monitor soil moisture and help them manage their irrigation. Where they used to use the gentle medium of water to transport the fruit, they now use dry tipping.

Gamtoos citrus is exported around the world from China to the UK and even Russia, and if the irrigation water runs out it will be a disaster, Du Preez said.