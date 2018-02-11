Fishermen on the line fishing boat Alley Cat were busy salvaging mackerel from their boat after it ran aground on the rocks at Hobie Beach early this morning.

Ian Gray, NSRI Port Elizabeth station commander, said their on duty crew were activated following eye-witness reports of the fishing boat run aground at Hobie Beach.

“On arrival on the scene the 12 meter fishing boat Alley Cat was found washed ashore along the shoreline and the nine crew were safe.” Gray said.

“Casualty crew were walking ashore and only the skipper remained onboard.” he added.

Gray said the NSRI crew assisted to remove fuel, any contaminants and equipment and the owners and crew assisted with the removal of crews personal items and equipment from the fishing boat.

EMS paramedics medically checked the casualty crew and no injuries were found.

“The cause of the fishing boat running aground has not been determined.” he said.

At high tide on Sunday the owners will attempt to re-float the casualty fishing boat. NSRI will be on the scene to stand-by during the attempts to re-float the casualty boat.

SAMSA (South African Maritime Safety Authority) are investigating.