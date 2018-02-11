Body of infant found at Summerstrand beach

The body of an infant was found buried in the sand on the beach in Summerstrand on Sunday morning.

Police spokeswoman Priscilla Naidu said a resident was walking her dog on the beach when the dog ran off. The dog found the partially buried infant in the sand.

“At this stage, the race and sex of the child cannot be determined due to the advanced state of decomposition.” Naidu

Police have opened an inquest pending the results of the post mortem report.

Police are appealing to the communities to assist them in either tracing the parents of this child or anyone who may know of any person who may have given birth recently and no longer is with a child. Any information given will be followed up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Humewood detectives on 041 5045088 or D/Lt Col Van Meyeren on 082 457 4606.