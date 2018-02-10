Zuma’s son slams first lady’s post
President Jacob Zuma’s son Edward has taken issue with his father’s fifth wife‚ first lady Thobeka Madiba-Zuma‚ over a picture she posted of her and Zuma, captioned “things are about to get ugly”.
He said the post was unfortunate and regrettable.
At about 1pm yesterday‚ Madiba-Zuma posted the picture on her @firstladyzuma Instagram account.
The couple is in what appears to be a presidential jet aircraft, with the caption: “My everyday crush‚ Nxamalala‚ Msholozi‚ Maphumephethe inkunzi emidwayidwa zinyane lika Mnyakana. Kusazoshuba ungalwi nomuntu engalwi nawe.”
Loosely translated‚ it reads: “Don’t fight with someone who isn’t fighting back‚ things are about to get ugly.”
But Edward‚ in a statement claiming to be from the Zuma family‚ shot back‚ saying the post was ill-timed and potentially damaging. Edward said the family could scarcely hide its disappointment.
“Over the past few hours‚ we have been inundated with calls from members of the public following tweets from an account purportedly belonging to the firstladyzuma,” he said.
“In the main tweet there is a photo of the president of the Republic, Jacob Zuma, and first lady Thobeka Madiba-Zuma.
“Though we have sanctioned an investigation around this matter‚ we want to state that such tweets are unfortunate and regrettable.
“No amount of words can express our disappointment. It is for this reason that we have decided to issue this statement of apology.”
The statement – which mixed up the two social media networks, Twitter and Instagram – was sent directly from Edward’s phone and received by a number of journalists. Edward did not return calls or text messages from TimesLIVE last night.
“As the family, our position is that the office of the first lady should be at the forefront of all efforts aimed at uniting the people of this country behind a goal of creating a prosperous country for women and children. Central to all activities of the office of the first lady should be the mobilisation of leaders of society‚ non-governmental organisations‚ the private sector and the public at large across all leadership preferences and political lines for the attainment of this prosperity.
“Finally‚ as the family we remain committed towards the project of nation building. In this regard‚ we want to express our confidence in the leadership elected to ensure that the ANC remains a vehicle to build this nation‚” the statement ended.
While talks between President Jacob Zuma and the ANC’s top six continue over his exit from the Union Buildings‚ the MadibaZuma message might be seen as giving the latest indication that her husband is “not going anywhere”.
In the comments section‚ one of her followers, @sekgalam (Maps Modiba), asks her if she really means what she is saying and she responds in isiZulu: “Kusazoshipha ukotshi darling (It’s going to go down darling).”
She continued in her reply: “UMsholozi did not join the ANC in 1991‚ jumped ship nor hip hopped between the struggle and wealth accumulation. He left his home at a tender age to fight apartheid. He was prepared to pay the ultimate price. He will finish what he started because he does not take orders beyond the Atlantic Ocean.”
The post follows the cancellation of various events planned in Cape Town yesterday in the build-up to tomorrow’s #Mandela100Rally.
The party also cancelled its planned weekend visit to Nelson Mandela’s Qunu homestead in the Eastern Cape to lay wreaths at his grave.
It had been agreed with the Mandela family last month that the laying of wreaths would take place on February 11‚ the day Mandela was released from 27 years’ incarceration‚ most of them on Robben Island.
Earlier yesterday, ANC spokesman Pule Mabe denied the cancelling of the events had anything to do with fast-tracking the exit talks.
“All we said was that the meeting is unable to proceed because of other commitments. Those commitments have got nothing to do with mobilisation on Cape Town‚” he said.
Presidential spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga confirmed that Zuma and his wife were flying to Pretoria. – TimesLIVE