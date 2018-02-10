President Jacob Zuma’s son Edward has taken issue with his father’s fifth wife‚ first lady Thobeka Madiba-Zuma‚ over a picture she posted of her and Zuma, captioned “things are about to get ugly”.

He said the post was unfortunate and regrettable.

At about 1pm yesterday‚ Madiba-Zuma posted the picture on her @firstladyzuma Instagram account.

The couple is in what appears to be a presidential jet aircraft, with the caption: “My everyday crush‚ Nxamalala‚ Msholozi‚ Maphumephethe inkunzi emidwayidwa zinyane lika Mnyakana. Kusazoshuba ungalwi nomuntu engalwi nawe.”

Loosely translated‚ it reads: “Don’t fight with someone who isn’t fighting back‚ things are about to get ugly.”

But Edward‚ in a statement claiming to be from the Zuma family‚ shot back‚ saying the post was ill-timed and potentially damaging. Edward said the family could scarcely hide its disappointment.

“Over the past few hours‚ we have been inundated with calls from members of the public following tweets from an account purportedly belonging to the firstladyzuma,” he said.

“In the main tweet there is a photo of the president of the Republic, Jacob Zuma, and first lady Thobeka Madiba-Zuma.

“Though we have sanctioned an investigation around this matter‚ we want to state that such tweets are unfortunate and regrettable.

“No amount of words can express our disappointment. It is for this reason that we have decided to issue this statement of apology.”

The statement – which mixed up the two social media networks, Twitter and Instagram – was sent directly from Edward’s phone and received by a number of journalists. Edward did not return calls or text messages from TimesLIVE last night.