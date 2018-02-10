Walmer cinema shutdown shock

Movie-goers all in a tizz

News that one of the Bay’s three movie houses will be closing its doors at the end of the month has left Walmer Park Shopping Mall customers and shop managers disgruntled.

The centre will be undergoing several changes in the near future, with restaurant John Dory’s also closing its doors, but according to centre management the franchise will return as a new store as part of a redevelopment project.

Despite rampant rumours doing the rounds on social media that Swedish-based clothing retailer H&M will be joining the list of clothing chains at the centre, neither H&M management nor management from Walmer Park would confirm the store’s plans.

Public relations manager for H&M South Africa Amelia-May Woudstra said nothing had been communicated about the Port Elizabeth store.

“We haven’t sent out any communication to media regarding a store opening in Port Elizabeth.”

Walmer Park’s Leonie Scheepers confirmed changes would be taking place as part of the redevelopment project at Walmer Park.

“Yes, Nu Metro Cinemas will be closing at the end of February 2018, their lease expired in December 2016 and [it] has been trading on a month-to-month basis since then. They have decided not to renew their lease.

“John Dory’s will be closing at the end of February 2018. However, it will be coming back to the centre into a new store as part of the redevelopment project at Walmer Park,” she said.

Scheepers said she could not confirm whether H&M would be trading at the centre in the near future.

“With regards to H&M, I cannot confirm if they will be moving in. I can, however, confirm that we are in discussions with an international retailer for Walmer Park, as part of our redevelopment project.”

A Nu Metro employee, who wished not to be named, said staff were given the option to relocate to another branch in the country or take up retrenchment.

“Only about three people took the option to move to another city. We all have our families and lives here, it is not that easy to just move.

“We were told in December that we had three months until we are closing. It is really sad because most of us will be without work soon,” she said.

Nu Metro’s national general manager Nitesh Matai said: “Nu Metro Cinemas felt that the Port Elizabeth community was adequately serviced by our other cineplex at the Boardwalk casino complex.