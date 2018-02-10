VW owners told to be cautious
Police are warning owners of VW vehicles to take extra precautionary measures to ensure the safety of themselves and their vehicles.
This comes after a robbery yesterday when three men, one wielding a gun, kicked open the door of a house in Gazi Street, Langa Kamesh, and held the owner at gunpoint while a plasma TV and a red VW Polo were stolen.
The vehicle was found burning moments later in KwaNobuhle.
Police spokesman Majola Nkohli said police had been made aware of a rumour that the man who was gunned down last week in KwaNobuhle, notoriously known for hijacking and burning VW vehicles, had pledged to do this as an act of warning.
“Our investigators are looking into whether the incident is linked,” he said.