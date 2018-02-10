Vehicles stolen at Kabega Park premises

Police are urging Nelson Mandela Bay businesses to secure their assets after a gang of five held up two security guards at gunpoint at a Kabega Park premises on Friday night and stole several vehicles.

SAPS spokeswoman Col Principle Naidoo said the company was contracted to store the vehicles before delivering them around the country.

The incident occurred about 10pm.

She said the vehicle keys were seized from an office and the thieves locked the guards in a van before escaping.

An estimated five vehicles, four Polo’s and a Caddy, were stolen, but the company still had to do a stock take, she said.