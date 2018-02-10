Sea burials mooted for Bay as space runs out

Recycling graves and freeze-drying bodies also among Bay policy options

Sea burials, recycling graves for mass burials, mausoleums on top of existing sites and freeze-drying bodies may become a reality for the departed as Nelson Mandela Bay runs out of burial space. The draft policy aims to deal with the shortage of land by 2050 due to a growing urban population.

Public health acting executive director Tsietsi Mokonenyane said alternative solutions would alleviate the pressure on burial space.

One such solution is to recycle graves by removing the remains after 20 years and burying the bones in a mass grave.

Another is sea burials, which will see bodies or ashes placed in a weighted capsule and dropped about three nautical miles from the coastline.

A third option is promession – freezedrying a body and then shaking it until it breaks into pieces.

The policy also suggests mausoleums be built to accommodate multiple bodies, cremation and ash burials on existing plots.

“I don’t think the recycling of graves will go down well but these methods will have a positive impact when there is not enough space,” Mokonenyane said.

Nelson Mandela Bay has 36 cemeteries, with 24 closed due to space issues and shoddy conditions.

It is expected the 12 open cemeteries will no longer have space by 2028 – with up to 200 bodies buried weekly in the city.

The draft policy was presented to the public health committee on Monday, where it was adopted.

If council approves the policy, the municipality plans to conduct an intensive campaign to get input on the cultural and religious issues involved.

But a number of religious leaders shot down most of the proposed burial substitutes yesterday when contacted by Weekend Post.

SS Aulayam Temple officiating priest Shri Kesu Padayachy said the Hindu faith called for cremation and that the options of sea burials, recycling cemeteries and promession would not bode well with his congregation.

“You cannot treat the body with disrespect. Families will not be satisfied,” he said.

Anglican Bishop Bethlehem Nopece said the best option was to look at cremation.

“We are running short of burial space and cremation is the best option,” he said.

South African Jewish Board of Deputies associate director David Saks said most of the options proposed were not viable.

The policy also seeks to limit how and where cemeteries can be established in and around the city.

This will be done through an environmental impact assessment and feasibility study.

“In the past there was a system that circumvented authorities on how cemeteries were established. This is why we are sitting with this mess,” Mokonenyane said.

He said it was crucial the policy be adopted.