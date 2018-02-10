Sea burials mooted for Bay as space runs out
Recycling graves and freeze-drying bodies also among Bay policy options
Sea burials, recycling graves for mass burials, mausoleums on top of existing sites and freeze-drying bodies may become a reality for the departed as Nelson Mandela Bay runs out of burial space. The draft policy aims to deal with the shortage of land by 2050 due to a growing urban population.
Public health acting executive director Tsietsi Mokonenyane said alternative solutions would alleviate the pressure on burial space.
One such solution is to recycle graves by removing the remains after 20 years and burying the bones in a mass grave.
Another is sea burials, which will see bodies or ashes placed in a weighted capsule and dropped about three nautical miles from the coastline.
A third option is promession – freezedrying a body and then shaking it until it breaks into pieces.
The policy also suggests mausoleums be built to accommodate multiple bodies, cremation and ash burials on existing plots.
“I don’t think the recycling of graves will go down well but these methods will have a positive impact when there is not enough space,” Mokonenyane said.
Nelson Mandela Bay has 36 cemeteries, with 24 closed due to space issues and shoddy conditions.
It is expected the 12 open cemeteries will no longer have space by 2028 – with up to 200 bodies buried weekly in the city.
The draft policy was presented to the public health committee on Monday, where it was adopted.
If council approves the policy, the municipality plans to conduct an intensive campaign to get input on the cultural and religious issues involved.
But a number of religious leaders shot down most of the proposed burial substitutes yesterday when contacted by Weekend Post.
SS Aulayam Temple officiating priest Shri Kesu Padayachy said the Hindu faith called for cremation and that the options of sea burials, recycling cemeteries and promession would not bode well with his congregation.
“You cannot treat the body with disrespect. Families will not be satisfied,” he said.
Anglican Bishop Bethlehem Nopece said the best option was to look at cremation.
“We are running short of burial space and cremation is the best option,” he said.
South African Jewish Board of Deputies associate director David Saks said most of the options proposed were not viable.
The policy also seeks to limit how and where cemeteries can be established in and around the city.
This will be done through an environmental impact assessment and feasibility study.
“In the past there was a system that circumvented authorities on how cemeteries were established. This is why we are sitting with this mess,” Mokonenyane said.
He said it was crucial the policy be adopted.
“In the next five or 10 years we will be challenged with burial space,” he said.
The municipality already has plans to extend the Matanzima Cemetery in Uitenhage and the Malabar Cemetery.
This is to accommodate additional burials while some parcels of land have been earmarked for new cemeteries.
The draft policy would also require companies in the funeral industry to be registered on an environmental health database.
Undertakers must also transport corpses in suitable vehicles and the municipality has the right to limit the number of funerals on any given day, according to the policy.
Public health political head Lance Grootboom said the draft policy was a step in the right direction.
“In the past people were looting the system – this policy will regulate cemeteries and undertakers through the database,” he said.
“Currently, undertakers are running cemeteries and they do just what they want, which is not right and we need to control that.”
He said the municipality was aware that burial arrangements were being made at municipal cemeteries. To combat this, the policy plans to regulate payments through a centralised point.
“All bookings will now be on an electronic database.”
And while businesses in the industry could face stricter regulations, owners raised concerns about the alternative solutions – mainly that of recycling of graves.
Vantyi & Vantyi Funeral Undertakers owner Vuyo Vantyi said the alternative options would cause problems with the different cultures.
“We do not believe in digging up families and loved ones. Our people will not take to this kindly,” he said.
Vantyi, who runs his business from Kwazakhele, said he offered cremation but it was his least popular service.
“We have rituals in place when it comes to the remains of the deceased,” he said.
Journey’s End Funeral Home’s June Cooper said most of the proposals were “excellent” alternatives should the municipality be able to implement them.
“If the municipality pulls this off it would be excellent but personally I do not see it working,” Cooper, whose business operates in North End, said.
Cooper said her biggest gripe was the removal of bodies after 20 years.
“I would not like my husband’s remains removed. I am sure that 90% of people would feel the same way.”
Gift of Dignity in Newton Park owner Debbie Abader said the recycling of graves was disrespectful.
“This proposal is going to cause problems, especially among the different cultures,” she said.