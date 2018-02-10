Judge finds ‘gangsters’ guilty of Berry murder

Chaos erupted at the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday when the sister of a convicted murderer swore at the murder victim’s family before she was escorted from the building.

Nicolene Malie became aggressive and used abusive language towards the family of Sean “Nako” Berry after Judge Dayalin Chetty convicted her brother, Gregory, 34, and his co-accused Sherwin Grootboom, 25, of Berry’s murder.

After court adjourned and following the men’s conviction the woman became enraged while standing at the door of the court room.

She was physically removed from the building but continued her tirade, swearing at officials and calling them names while walking away.

Malie and Grootboom were convicted of the June 2016 murder of Berry and the attempted murder of Shoalin Afrikaaner.

Berry was shot twice while standing in the street a few houses down from his home in Salt Lake.

Berry was certified dead on arrival at Livingstone Hospital.

Delivering his judgment, Chetty said the state had proven beyond reasonable doubt that Malie and Grootboom had murdered Berry.