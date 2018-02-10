Judge finds ‘gangsters’ guilty of Berry murder
Chaos erupted at the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday when the sister of a convicted murderer swore at the murder victim’s family before she was escorted from the building.
Nicolene Malie became aggressive and used abusive language towards the family of Sean “Nako” Berry after Judge Dayalin Chetty convicted her brother, Gregory, 34, and his co-accused Sherwin Grootboom, 25, of Berry’s murder.
After court adjourned and following the men’s conviction the woman became enraged while standing at the door of the court room.
She was physically removed from the building but continued her tirade, swearing at officials and calling them names while walking away.
Malie and Grootboom were convicted of the June 2016 murder of Berry and the attempted murder of Shoalin Afrikaaner.
Berry was shot twice while standing in the street a few houses down from his home in Salt Lake.
Berry was certified dead on arrival at Livingstone Hospital.
Delivering his judgment, Chetty said the state had proven beyond reasonable doubt that Malie and Grootboom had murdered Berry.
“It is clear they acted with a common purpose [to kill Berry].”
Berry’s murder happened a month after the fatal shooting of his brother, notorious gang kingpin, Donovan “Staal” Berry.
The court ruled evidence showed that Berry was targeted after tensions flared between the accused and the Berry family after they were banned from the area and kicked out of a property, well known as a local drug den, owned by Staal.
Chetty said it was undisputed that Staal was a gang member and that despite denial by Malie and Grootboom, the court found that they were also gangsters.
“Denial that they were part of [Staal’s] gang is determined as false by the court,” Chetty said.
He said there was no concrete evidence to suggest that Berry was a gang member, although this was claimed by both accused.
Malie has three previous convictions, one for theft and two for robbery. Grootboom has no previous convictions.
After the judgment, Malie’s defence advocate, Jodine Coertzen, asked the court to postpone the matter for a social worker to determine the wellbeing of the convicted murderer’s two-year-old daughter before sentencing.
It was postponed to March 2.