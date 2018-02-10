Cop guilty of hiding wanted man from police now up for promotion

A detective with a criminal conviction for hiding her suspected lover – a wanted “gangster” – from police is now eligible for promotion.

Detective Alicia Beeming, 34, was found criminally guilty of defeating the ends of justice in September after she allegedly had a relationship with a wanted gangster and then hid his whereabouts from police looking for him in connection with a shooting.

Since her conviction, Beeming has married and now goes by the name Alicia Kohl.

Earlier this month it emerged that Beeming, who is currently a constable, now qualifies for a promotion to the rank of sergeant.

The news has caused an uproar among police officers, who say many officials with no criminal convictions are overlooked for promotion.

The news has also added fuel to the fire for many who believe Beeming should have been sacked after her guilty conviction.

Provincial police management, however, remain mum on the pending promotion, failing to provide basic answers on how she qualified to be listed for promotion.

Beeming – who is currently working at the Motherwell Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit – was also convicted during an internal disciplinary hearing. She was ordered to pay a fine of R2 400 in November.

Part of her sanction was dismissal but that was suspended for six months on condition she did not commit a similar incident of misconduct.

The pending promotion has sent shockwaves through the police ranks, with several officials saying that even her eligibility for a promotion gave the impression that committing crime had its benefits.

Weekend Post was contacted by several outraged police officials this week, all of whom said other police officials, with no criminal records, were overlooked for promotions.

“It is madness that this can even be considered. A person with a criminal record and convicted internally gets a promotion. It makes my blood boil,” one official said.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Sibongile Soci declined to comment on the issue, saying only that the promotion of an employee was an internal matter.