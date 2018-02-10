Cop guilty of hiding wanted man from police now up for promotion
A detective with a criminal conviction for hiding her suspected lover – a wanted “gangster” – from police is now eligible for promotion.
Detective Alicia Beeming, 34, was found criminally guilty of defeating the ends of justice in September after she allegedly had a relationship with a wanted gangster and then hid his whereabouts from police looking for him in connection with a shooting.
Since her conviction, Beeming has married and now goes by the name Alicia Kohl.
Earlier this month it emerged that Beeming, who is currently a constable, now qualifies for a promotion to the rank of sergeant.
The news has caused an uproar among police officers, who say many officials with no criminal convictions are overlooked for promotion.
The news has also added fuel to the fire for many who believe Beeming should have been sacked after her guilty conviction.
Provincial police management, however, remain mum on the pending promotion, failing to provide basic answers on how she qualified to be listed for promotion.
Beeming – who is currently working at the Motherwell Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit – was also convicted during an internal disciplinary hearing. She was ordered to pay a fine of R2 400 in November.
Part of her sanction was dismissal but that was suspended for six months on condition she did not commit a similar incident of misconduct.
The pending promotion has sent shockwaves through the police ranks, with several officials saying that even her eligibility for a promotion gave the impression that committing crime had its benefits.
Weekend Post was contacted by several outraged police officials this week, all of whom said other police officials, with no criminal records, were overlooked for promotions.
“It is madness that this can even be considered. A person with a criminal record and convicted internally gets a promotion. It makes my blood boil,” one official said.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Sibongile Soci declined to comment on the issue, saying only that the promotion of an employee was an internal matter.
“It is not the policy or practice of the police to disclose information or discuss internal employer-employee matters in the media.”
Soci did, however, add that a provisional list of promotions had been drawn up pending confirmation by the unit commanders on the suitability of the listed members.
“The process of confirming the said member’s suitability has not been finalised, until February 28 2018, as per head office instruction,” she said.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Beeming took to social media to speak about the pending promotion.
She wrote: “Two years delayed but it’s here. Thank you Lord.
“Everything happens at the right time and only if it is your will. People who thought I was going to lie down and cry, even if this blessing never came on my road, I would not be the one to roll over.
“I fight every day to be better than the person I was yesterday.
“I’m in competition with no one. If you a hater, watch this space. If you have wished me well, thank you. 2018 is my year of changes all in God’s mercy and grace #2018 #Sgt #Kohl . . .”
Beeming, a former member of the gang task team, was convicted in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court after she admitted she was aware her colleagues had been looking for Hans Jordaan in connection with a shooting.
Between April 2014 and March 2015, Beeming attended secret meetings in which gang suspects, including Jordaan, were discussed.
In one instance on January 31 2015 – and while the police were already hunting for Jordaan – Beeming allegedly collected him from a crime scene after he had been shot in Bloemendal and took him to hospital.
After he was discharged, and because he feared for his life, Beeming allegedly again fetched Jordaan from his Bloemendal home, collected medicine from the Mount Road Pharmacy so she could treat his wounds, and then booked him into a guesthouse just outside the city.
Beeming is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court in April for sentencing.