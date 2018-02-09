Zealand’s days of freedom over

Man who beat two previous raps jailed for 22 years for murder

After beating two murder charges, becoming a millionaire, losing his money and killing a man, Jonathan Zealand started serving a 22year sentence for murder yesterday after more than a decade of freedom.

Judge Irma Schoeman said in her judgment she had no choice but to exceed the prescribed sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment for the killer of Helenvale resident Angers Jordaan.

Accordingly, she sentenced Zealand to 20 years’ imprisonment for the murder and 15 years for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition – and ordered that he serve an effective 22 years behind bars.

Jordaan’s mother, Katie, said she was satisfied with the sentence.

“But what choice do I have? My son is still dead,” she said.

Zealand was convicted of the murder last year after the court heard that he passed Jordaan in the street, took out a firearm and shot him in the head several times.

“In this instance there is no evidence about a possible motive,” Schoeman said.

“He chose not to play open cards with the court.”

Katie said as far as she knew her son and Zealand did not even know each other.