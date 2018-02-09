WATCH: Crime clamp own in Central

Port Elizabeth police have launched a massive crime clamp down operation this morning as part of a province-wide crime blitz.

Currently, police have blocked off parts of Central as part of the operation.

This comes ahead of the campaign’s official launch at 10am in the metro today.

PE police are currently evicting squatters from a building in Central. Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Ntshinga is also on the scene. #CrimePE #OperationFiela2 pic.twitter.com/AdPILbhCmc — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) February 9, 2018