WATCH: Crime clamp own in Central

Port Elizabeth police have launched a massive crime clamp down operation this morning as part of a province-wide crime blitz.

Currently, police have blocked off parts of Central as part of the operation.

This comes ahead of the campaign’s official launch at 10am in the metro today.

