Police still searching for kidnapped Sterkstroom granny

Komani police are working around the clock trying to find the Sterkstroom grandmother who was kidnapped by two armed men who robbed her home on Tuesday.

Denise Bartlett, the mother of Enoch Mgijima local municipality councillor Lindy Haggard, who confirmed yesterday her mother was still missing, was robbed at her home and kidnapped while her daughter and her granddaughters were locked in a toilet.

The armed men kidnapped her and drove away in her lime-green Chevrolet which was later discovered at the Amberdale crossing, 3km outside of Komani.

Police spokeswoman Captain Namhla Mdleleni said: “We still have not found any new information on the whereabouts of Bartlett.”

She said a police task team comprising detectives, the K-9 dog unit and the flying squad were still searching for her.

“At the moment there have been no leads and we would like anyone with information to please contact the police [on 08600-10111],” she said.

“Bartlett was with her granddaughter when the two armed men entered their house. They assaulted them and took an undisclosed amount of money.”

Mdleleni said the police had increased the number of officers searching for the suspects.