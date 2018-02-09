NMU student in coma after attack

Two Nelson Mandela University students were attacked and stabbed in separate incidents in Summerstrand on Wednesday.

The attacks took place just 15 hours apart.

While both students are in St George’s Hospital, one has slipped into a coma.

At about 2.30am, Lwandile Madikizela, 20, from East London, was stabbed during a house robbery at a student commune in Gomery Place.

Not much is known about the attack on Madikizela, as he is in the intensive care unit.

Police spokeswoman Priscilla Naidu said: “He was found lying on the floor near his bedroom door by a fellow student.

“He had been stabbed multiple times and could not talk.”

Naidu said the flatmate had found Madikizela after hearing his screams for help.

She said Madikizela’s parents had arrived in Port Elizabeth shortly after the attack.

In the second attack at 6.15pm, 23-year-old Aobakwe Modisane, a law student, was stabbed in the chest during a robbery on the outskirts of the university’s north campus.

Modisane, who is from Botswana, was attacked when three men pounced on him, holding him at knifepoint.

According to police, Modisane was traumatised and needed to consult detectives.

“They tried to rob him of his cellphone but the student threw it over the fence.

“A suspect climbed over the fence and took the phone.