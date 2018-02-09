NMU student in coma after attack
Two Nelson Mandela University students were attacked and stabbed in separate incidents in Summerstrand on Wednesday.
The attacks took place just 15 hours apart.
While both students are in St George’s Hospital, one has slipped into a coma.
At about 2.30am, Lwandile Madikizela, 20, from East London, was stabbed during a house robbery at a student commune in Gomery Place.
Not much is known about the attack on Madikizela, as he is in the intensive care unit.
Police spokeswoman Priscilla Naidu said: “He was found lying on the floor near his bedroom door by a fellow student.
“He had been stabbed multiple times and could not talk.”
Naidu said the flatmate had found Madikizela after hearing his screams for help.
She said Madikizela’s parents had arrived in Port Elizabeth shortly after the attack.
In the second attack at 6.15pm, 23-year-old Aobakwe Modisane, a law student, was stabbed in the chest during a robbery on the outskirts of the university’s north campus.
Modisane, who is from Botswana, was attacked when three men pounced on him, holding him at knifepoint.
According to police, Modisane was traumatised and needed to consult detectives.
“They tried to rob him of his cellphone but the student threw it over the fence.
“A suspect climbed over the fence and took the phone.
“The student was stabbed once in his chest before the three men ran away with his phone and R100.”
Cape Recife High School principal Jacques Hugo said they were alerted to the attack and rushed to assist by administering first aid while waiting for the ambulance.
Asked about CCTV footage from the school, Hugo said the cameras did not catch the incident.
He said the robbers must have been athletic to scale a two-metre barbed wire-topped fence.
Modisane’s mother is en route to Port Elizabeth from Botswana.
University spokesman Zandile Mbabela said they were concerned and saddened by the attacks.
“A deeply concerning trend is that of opportunistic criminals preying on unsuspecting students,” she said.
Mbabela said crime was a challenge across the country and university campuses were not immune.
She said that while overall security at the university had improved through a number of initiatives, there was still a lot more to be done.
Mbabela said a Safety and Security Task Team had been attending to the protection of staff and students, with the assistance of external security agencies for patrols.
“Similar initiatives are under way through the Summerstrand Community Crime Group, which is another collaborative platform involving the university, community members and security agencies, towards crimefighting in the Summerstrand area,” she said.