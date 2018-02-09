Ex-PE man to buy US newspapers

R6bn deal for medical mogul who grew up in impoverished North End

A former Port Elizabeth man, who grew up in the then poverty-stricken North End, plans to pay $500-million (R6.06-billion) for the LA Times and other newspapers.

While Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong’s empire could fund a small country, the 65-year-old is worth $7.8-billion (R94.4-billion), making him the richest doctor in the US.

On Wednesday, The LA Times’s corporate parent, Tronc, announced that it had reached a deal to sell The Times in Los Angeles, the San Diego Union-Tribune, Spanishlanguage Hoy Los Angeles and community newspapers to the biotech billionaire, according to the newspaper.

Above and beyond the $500-million sale, Soon-Shiong’s investment firm Nant Capital will also shoulder $90-million (R1.09-billion) in pension liabilities.

The publication also indicated that the purchase agreement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, does not involve the stock Soon-Shiong already owns in Tronc – suggesting that he will have an interest in both Tronc and The Times.

“It is often said that Southern California is the place where the world comes to see its future. It has welcomed generations of immigrants who worked hard, started new businesses and helped others do the same,” Soon-Shiong said in a note to The Times and other publications.

“My own family immigrated from southern China to South Africa generations ago. We chose to settle in Los Angeles because this is the place that most felt like home.