EMS staff member dies after car hits container truck on M19

A container truck and an Opel Astra collided on the M19 last night when the 58-year-old driver of the Opel lost control of his vehicle while driving towards Uitenhage.

The driver, EMS staff member Michael Bhebula, died on the scene and the truck driver was rushed to Mercantile Hospital with serious head and body injuries.

The container truck broke into pieces and part of the truck and its container fell off a bridge near Redhouse.

The front of the truck caught alight and burnt out.

Police spokeswoman Priscilla Naidu said police were investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Nelson Mandela Bay EMS head Brenhan Metune said Bhebula would be greatly missed.