Bulls player granted bail in rape and robbery case
A young rugby player was released on R10 000 bail in the New Brighton magistrate’s Court in Port Elizabeth yesterday.
The under-21 Blue Bulls rugby player, who cannot be named until he pleads, is facing two counts of rape and one of robbery.
In her ruling on the bail application, magistrate Una Rhodes said the defence had proved exceptional circumstances existed for the accused to be released on bail.
The 19-year-old is accused of raping an 18-year-old woman in December after he fetched her from her home in KwaMagxaki and took her to a flat in Central.
In her judgment, Rhodes detailed evidence presented in the form of affidavits submitted from witnesses who were at the Central flat.
According to one witness, at the flat the victim “came on” to the accused.
After the pair left the flat they went to McDonald’s in Newton Park.
In an affidavit from an employee of McDonald’s, it was alleged that the victim had taken the accused’s wallet and put it between her legs, hiding it from him.
It was after they left McDonald’s that the alleged attack took place.
According to investigating officer Captain Michael Shanagan, when they arrived in KwaMagxaki the accused stopped a distance from the victim’s house to relieve himself.
When the victim got out the car and started walking to her house the accused allegedly ran up behind her and took her into the nearby bushes, where he allegedly forced her to perform a sex act on him before raping her.
Shanagan said when the victim continued on her way home the accused pushed her from behind and demanded her cellphone and hit her face with an open hand.
Rhodes said medical findings in the J88 police document showed evidence of penetrative sex but did not detail any blood, tears or bruising.
A report by Dr Philip Kapp submitted by the defence suggested that injuries sustained were not consistent with sexual assault.
Rhodes said it was up to the trial court to determine whether the victim would be in a position to consent to sex considering she had consumed alcohol and dagga.
She said the use of social media by the victim, in the form of voice notes detailing the assault, was concerning as that version of events was different to what she had told police.
“Inconsistencies [in statements given to police] leaves room to doubt reliability of the complainant,” Rhodes said.
The accused was arrested at the Kabega Park Police Station on December 28 after he reported his cellphone and wallet stolen.
Rhodes found the defence had proven exceptional circumstances in that the accused was supporting himself and his two-year-old child, he had a favourable rugby career ahead of him and had fulfilled the first leg of the inquiry into charges against him, among other things.
The matter has been postponed to March 27.