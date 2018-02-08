Under-siege ‘Inxeba’ cast moved to a safe place
‘Refugee camp’ away from spotlight provided for actors after threats
The cast and crew of acclaimed but controversial film Inxeba, also known as The Wound, have found themselves under siege, with the actors provided with a “place of refuge” after threats and harassment left them scared for their safety.
Many members of the team behind the award-winning movie – which has stirred fierce reaction and protests in the Eastern Cape, resulting in the premiere being shut down last week – have received threats.
But the producers, Cait Pansegrouw and Elias Ribeiro, have defended the film, saying that while they are concerned about the safety of the cast and crew, they will not be deterred by the threats because stories like this one need to be told.
The film tells the story of a gay factory worker who travels to the rural Eastern Cape to oversee the Xhosa initiation process of ukwaluka, only to have his secret discovered by one defiant initiate.
The movie eventually opened at the Walmer Park cinema complex on Monday.
Screenings had been cancelled on Friday at Walmer Park and Baywest Mall, as well as at Hemingways Mall in East London, because of the protests.
Yesterday, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) called on people to exercise their constitutional right to protest against the movie in a lawful and constructive manner.
The Inxeba producers had lodged an official complaint with the SAHRC after screenings of the movie were cancelled threats of violence.
One of the film’s writers, Malusi Bengu, from Kwazakhele in Port Elizabeth, said he was deeply saddened by the reaction to the release as he had wanted to tell the story in a way that would not offend people, “but it has anyway”.
Pansegrouw, who had earlier confirmed the threats against the crew, did not want to provide further details later for fear for their safety.
She said the threats were being taken seriously.
“We need to be sensitive to the amid fact that these threats are real and impact on the actors’ lives.
“My team and I have been receiving death threats constantly since we released the trailer over a year ago,” she said.
“It got to a point where [one of the actors] had to cancel shooting a project in the Eastern Cape because it was not safe for him.”
Ribeiro said the actors had been offered a safe place to rest away from the spotlight.
“We created a refugee camp to keep everyone out of trouble – it is a difficult situation,” he said.
“We are seriously concerned about our personal safety across the board.”
Bengu said while he could not speak on behalf of all the actors, he was incredibly proud of them for taking up the roles.
“From the interactions I have had with the cast on a personal level [following the backlash], I commend them for being brave.
“This has taken a very real toll on their personal lives,” he said.
“It was not an easy thing for them to deal with, and some of our cast members live in the Eastern Cape and have received threats which left them feeling unsafe.”
Bengu said the negativity the film and cast had faced upset him because it was not just healthy criticism, but personal attacks.
“I understand criticism and I accept any criticism, but what really makes me sad is . . . responding with brute force and threats of violence.
“That is totally uncalled for because we live in a democratic South Africa – we cannot be censoring anyone as to which story to tell or which stories not to tell.
“There are people who need this story because it mirrors their lived experiences, and those who do not agree with the mirror should not smash it but rather walk away.”
The film is one of the most talked-about South African-produced movies ever. It has elicited both anger and support, and has already scooped a string of international awards.
Bengu said it depicted why these types of stories needed to be told. Indigenous Film Distribution managing director Helen Kuun said the film was doing well in the country despite the setbacks faced in the Eastern Cape.
“[It] was ranked number six of all the movies playing at the weekend.
“Obviously, it was not being screened in Port Elizabeth [then] so we can’t really say yet how it has performed [there],” she said.
The SAHRC confirmed yesterday that it had received a complaint about the cancelled screenings.
It pointed out that the constitution recognised freedom of expression.
“The commission is mindful that the rights to culture‚ dignity‚ protest and freedom of expression are protected in our law,” SAHRC spokeswoman Gail Smith said.
“Our protections are similar in nature to protections for these rights globally.”
The SAHRC said people should remember that exercising a right should not infringe on another right.
“The right to protest is also protected by the constitution. However‚ the right to protest must be exercised without destruction or violence.
“Based on the complaint . . . and our monitoring of reports of intimidation‚ threats of violence and death threats made in relation to the screening of Inxeba: The Wound are condemned.”
The SAHRC urged both protesters and supporters of the film to exercise their rights in a peaceful manner.
Inxeba director John Trengove said earlier this week they were not deterred.
“Inxeba is not going to go away and we are invested in making sure people who do want to see the film will get to do so.” – Additional reporting by TimesLIVE