Servicing of Korsten server to affect service at Traffic and Licensing Centre

IT technicians from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), proprietors of the software and hardware at the Korsten Traffic and Licensing Centre, are servicing the Korsten server this morning.

The eNatis and Live Enrolment Units at the Traffic Department in Port Elizabeth will be off due to the servicing for approximately an hour from 09:00 and could affect the performance of the system during the course of the day.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Safety and Security, Cllr John Best, said the down time is regrettable but necessary to ensure that the current system – despite its frailty – functions at an optimum level.