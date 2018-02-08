Phahlane to appear in court over kickbacks

Disgraced former national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Kgomotso Phahlane and his wife, Beauty, are to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for corruption and money laundering this morning.

The charges stem from alleged kickbacks the top cop, his wife and other senior officers received for the awarding of lucrative forensic supply tenders while Phahlane headed the forensic division.

The couple will appear along with their co-accused, Durand Snyman.