‘Pertinent matters’ delay Zuma exit

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is racing against time to ensure President Jacob Zuma’s resignation, with “pertinent matters” still under discussion.

Several senior ANC sources expect Zuma could vacate his office by the end of this week, with a postponed state of the nation address and the annual budget address hanging in the balance.

A national executive committee (NEC) member said the pertinent matters referred to in a statement by Ramaphosa were Zuma being able to say his goodbyes to the cabinet and to address the nation.

The budget has to be tabled by March 14 to allow for accommodation of possible changes to personal income tax in company payrolls at the beginning of the new tax year.

But this could even be too late, given the rigorous parliamentary processes it has to be subjected to once presented.

Opposition party leaders were to meet on Monday to discuss the motion of no confidence in Zuma, provisionally scheduled for February 22, and the election of a new president after his removal.

A source in the NEC said the postponement of the special committee meeting scheduled for yesterday was a delaying tactic by Zuma.

“If he is going, why does he keep postponing it?

“It does not make sense to postpone it – he might be playing Ramaphosa,” the source said.

Zuma’s exit from the political stage remains a matter of when and how.

An NEC meeting is scheduled for February 17, which is expected to receive a report-back from Ramaphosa.

Yesterday, Ramaphosa released a statement saying there had been progress in his talks with Zuma.