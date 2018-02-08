Moves afoot to improve metro’s nature reserves

The municipal public health committee hopes to improve the state of the metro’s nature reserves, which are plagued by vandalism and roaming livestock, after requesting funding from the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

The committee’s first request was for R4-million, to be used to clear bushes in reserves like the Swartkops Valley, Aloes, Springs and Van der Kemp’s Kloof nature reserves.

The plan was tabled and approved at a public health committee meeting on Tuesday.

The committee eventually hopes to secure even more funding to fence the reserves and hire an operational manager and a principal conservator.

Problems at the reserves have led to a decline in foot traffic, the report says.

The R4-million funding request will now be presented to the city council later this month in the hope that the money will be made available in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 budgets.

Public health political head Lance Grootboom said the aim was to attract more residents and visitors to the reserves.

“We don’t use our environmental areas for tourist attraction,” he said.