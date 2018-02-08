Maternal deaths spike on HIV
Bay has one of the highest rates in SA but hospital staff shortages ‘not a factor’
HIV is taking a horrifying toll on young, pregnant women in the province, with many of them arriving at Dora Nginza Hospital with full-blown Aids. The spike in maternal deaths over the last year – noted in the District Health Barometer released last week – was related to HIV-infected, pregnant women who received no ARVs and were then, in the end stages of the disease, sent to the hospital to die, sources said.
This is one of the reasons Nelson Mandela Bay has one of the highest maternal death rates in the country – with 156 out of 100 000 women who give birth dying.
The figures show an increase of 30% on the 2015-16 figure.
While the Department of Health strenuously denied that staff shortages at the hospital’s busy maternity unit could also play a role in the deaths, confidential sources confirmed there were only two registered specialists handling the busy department where more than 8 000 babies are delivered annually.
Two other specialists are awaiting registration and the department only has 16 doctors to handle the labour ward, gynaecology clinic, theatre and emergencies.
Professor Robert Pattinson, who undertook the analysis of maternal death data for the publication, is the director of the SA Medical Research Council’s Maternal and Infant Health Care Strategies Unit.
He said maternal death statistics were an important measurement as they provided an indication of health system results in terms of the prevention of unplanned pregnancies, antenatal care, delivery and postnatal services.
Pattinson said that in 2016-17, only three provinces – Western Cape, Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal – met the national target of reducing maternal deaths to 115 per 100 000 live births or below.
He said the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Free State and North West had not met the target to reduce maternal deaths since 2015.
Districts with the highest maternal death rates were those with big regional or tertiary hospitals, like Dora Nginza Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay, he said.
Health Systems Trust chief executive Dr Themba Moeti said in general South Africa had shown a decreasing trend in maternal mortality over the past five years and as a whole was close to meeting the target.
Naomi Massyn, who compiled the statistics for Nelson Mandela Bay, said hypertension accounted for most (27.8%) maternal deaths since 2010.
She said 6.7% of maternal deaths in the Bay over the past seven years were related to abortions and 5.5% to sepsis.
Eastern Cape health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said maternal deaths were a complex problem.
“These factors start with prevention of unwanted pregnancy, early attendance at maternity clinics before 20 weeks, and at least eight antenatal visits.”
Dora Nginza was a referral hospital mainly from maternity homes and district hospitals, he said.
“The main causes of maternal deaths are due to HIV and Aids, hypertension in pregnancy, in particular women younger than 24 years and first pregnancy, and complications associated with bleeding.”
Sources at the hospital said the majority of deaths between 2016 and the start of this year were due to HIV, with many of the women who died from rural or poor areas with little access to primary healthcare.
One woman died at the hospital’s casualty unit. Another 16 came to hospital with a CD4 count of between 1 and 46.
Patients with a CD4 count of lower than 200 are diagnosed with full-blown Aids.
“We dispute vehemently that the causes of death are due to a shortage of doctors,” Kupelo said.
“On the contrary, government has allocated R317-million to appoint and improve maternal and child health services.”