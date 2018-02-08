Maternal deaths spike on HIV

Bay has one of the highest rates in SA but hospital staff shortages ‘not a factor’

HIV is taking a horrifying toll on young, pregnant women in the province, with many of them arriving at Dora Nginza Hospital with full-blown Aids. The spike in maternal deaths over the last year – noted in the District Health Barometer released last week – was related to HIV-infected, pregnant women who received no ARVs and were then, in the end stages of the disease, sent to the hospital to die, sources said.

This is one of the reasons Nelson Mandela Bay has one of the highest maternal death rates in the country – with 156 out of 100 000 women who give birth dying.

The figures show an increase of 30% on the 2015-16 figure.

While the Department of Health strenuously denied that staff shortages at the hospital’s busy maternity unit could also play a role in the deaths, confidential sources confirmed there were only two registered specialists handling the busy department where more than 8 000 babies are delivered annually.

Two other specialists are awaiting registration and the department only has 16 doctors to handle the labour ward, gynaecology clinic, theatre and emergencies.

Professor Robert Pattinson, who undertook the analysis of maternal death data for the publication, is the director of the SA Medical Research Council’s Maternal and Infant Health Care Strategies Unit.

He said maternal death statistics were an important measurement as they provided an indication of health system results in terms of the prevention of unplanned pregnancies, antenatal care, delivery and postnatal services.

Pattinson said that in 2016-17, only three provinces – Western Cape, Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal – met the national target of reducing maternal deaths to 115 per 100 000 live births or below.

He said the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Free State and North West had not met the target to reduce maternal deaths since 2015.

Districts with the highest maternal death rates were those with big regional or tertiary hospitals, like Dora Nginza Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay, he said.

Health Systems Trust chief executive Dr Themba Moeti said in general South Africa had shown a decreasing trend in maternal mortality over the past five years and as a whole was close to meeting the target.

Naomi Massyn, who compiled the statistics for Nelson Mandela Bay, said hypertension accounted for most (27.8%) maternal deaths since 2010.