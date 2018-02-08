Bribe claim hogwash – De Lille

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has dismissed as “utter hogwash” an allegation that she attempted to solicit a R5-million bribe from a businessman.

Businessman Anthony Faul alleged in an affidavit that De Lille had solicited R5million from him for her endorsement of an automatic fire extinguisher.

But De Lille‚ confirming last night that she had been informed by the SAPS that a criminal complaint had been laid against her by the DA’s federal leadership, said “this could never have happened”.

She said Faul’s company held the rights to a product called the AFO Fire Ball.