Zuma busy with routine cabinet committee meetings – presidency

President Jacob Zuma is going ahead with routine cabinet committee meetings‚ the presidency said on Wednesday.

The statement comes after reports that Zuma had agreed to resign after consultation with deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.

“President Jacob Zuma is today‚ 07 February 2018‚ chairing the routine meetings of Cabinet Committees as scheduled‚” the presidency said.

“The Cabinet Committees sitting today include the Economic Sectors‚ Employment and Infrastructure Development (ESEID) and the International Cooperation‚ Trade and Security (ICTS). A routine Cabinet meeting will take place next week.

“The meetings of Cabinet Committees take place on Tuesdays‚ Wednesdays and Thursdays to process matters that will be taken to Cabinet.”

Speculation about Zuma’s fate was fuelled after the State of the Nation Address was indefinitely postponed on Tuesday. Zuma was due to deliver the address on Thursday. A special meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee was also called off.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete said on Wednesday morning that Ramaphosa would relay details of Zuma’s fate later in the day.