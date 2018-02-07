Latest:
News 

Zuma has bowed to pressure

Ranjeni Munusamy 0 Comment

President Jacob Zuma has finally bowed to pressure and given an undertaking to ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa that he will resign.

As a result of the “fruitful and constructive” meeting between the two leaders‚ Ramaphosa cancelled an urgent ANC national executive committee meeting that was to be held on Wednesday night to discuss Zuma’s fate.

It is understood that at the meeting at Genadendal‚ the presidential residence in Cape Town‚ Ramaphosa dug in his heels‚ giving Zuma little option but to leave office.

It is not yet known when Zuma will tender his resignation as the terms of his exit are being finalised.

You May Also Like

Spy agency bid to block explosive book ‘The President’s Keepers’

Kyle Cowan 0

Fears over funding for critical water scheme

Shaun Gillham 0

Seven days behind bars for serious traffic offences

Sipho Masombuka 0

Leave a Reply