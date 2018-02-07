Teen in court for murder of woman, 95

A youth accused of the brutal rape and murder of a 95-year-old Uitenhage woman is facing a litany of other charges including an alleged attack on another elderly woman.

The 18-year-old, who cannot be named as he has not pleaded to the charge of rape, appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday.

In addition to rape and murder, he is facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and five of housebreaking with intent to steal.

Details of his alleged crimes leading up to and including the rape and murder of Maria Vermaak, 95, were submitted to the court.

It is alleged that on February 23 last year, the accused entered Vermaak’s home and attacked her, grabbing her around the neck and throwing her to the ground.

He then allegedly raped Vermaak before strangling her with a telephone cord and fleeing with some of her personal belongings.