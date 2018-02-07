Teen in court for murder of woman, 95
A youth accused of the brutal rape and murder of a 95-year-old Uitenhage woman is facing a litany of other charges including an alleged attack on another elderly woman.
The 18-year-old, who cannot be named as he has not pleaded to the charge of rape, appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday.
In addition to rape and murder, he is facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and five of housebreaking with intent to steal.
Details of his alleged crimes leading up to and including the rape and murder of Maria Vermaak, 95, were submitted to the court.
It is alleged that on February 23 last year, the accused entered Vermaak’s home and attacked her, grabbing her around the neck and throwing her to the ground.
He then allegedly raped Vermaak before strangling her with a telephone cord and fleeing with some of her personal belongings.
That afternoon her neighbour, Anna Kemp, discovered Vermaak’s body lying in her lounge.
That same day the accused allegedly broke into a flat in Lyt Street, Cannon Hill, and stole various items.
Five days prior to the attack on Vermaak, he was arrested for stealing a crate of avocados.
It is not clear when he was released after his initial arrest.
During the accused’s crime spree, which started as early as October 2015, he allegedly broke into at least four homes and a business.
In one housebreaking, the youth allegedly attacked an 86-year-old woman with a knife and demanded money from her.
Judge Dayalin Chetty postponed the matter to February 21.