One rhino killed and one put down after poaching incident
Two rhinos have been killed – with one dehorned – in the first poaching incident in the Eastern Cape this year.
The white rhinos, from the eZulu Game Reserve between Bedford and Grahamstown, were found on Monday.
According to authorities, one rhino was staggering around after being wounded.
This is the second poaching on the reserve, with the first in January 2016. Last year, 12 rhinos were killed in the Eastern Cape, compared with 19 killed in 2016.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Sibongile Soci said a rhino carcass was found at about 10am on Monday.
“Indication was that the animal was shot and both horns were taken.”
By midday, Soci said another rhino had been found alive but injured.
“Both horns on this rhino were still intact but unfortunately the animal had to be put down.”
Soci said members of the Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit were still gathering information, but the poachings were thought to have been done by the same syndicate.
Officials close to the probe think the group comes from Gauteng.
Soci confirmed both animals had been shot with a rifle.
In another incident, police tracked down and arrested eight suspected poachers in December – seven of whom remain in jail.
The men, mostly foreign nationals, were arrested for allegedly conspiring to poach rhino on the Great Fish River Nature Reserve, between Grahamstown and Fort Beaufort, near to the eZulu reserve.
Soci said significant progress had been made by specialist detectives assigned to track down syndicates.
The eight were released on bail by the Alice Magistrate’s Court two weeks ago but seven were rearrested on the same day after evidence allegedly linked them to a poaching on the Wildschutsberg Game Reserve near Komani.
The men are expected to apply for bail in the Sterkstroom Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.