One rhino killed and one put down after poaching incident

Two rhinos have been killed – with one dehorned – in the first poaching incident in the Eastern Cape this year.

The white rhinos, from the eZulu Game Reserve between Bedford and Grahamstown, were found on Monday.

According to authorities, one rhino was staggering around after being wounded.

This is the second poaching on the reserve, with the first in January 2016. Last year, 12 rhinos were killed in the Eastern Cape, compared with 19 killed in 2016.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Sibongile Soci said a rhino carcass was found at about 10am on Monday.

“Indication was that the animal was shot and both horns were taken.”

By midday, Soci said another rhino had been found alive but injured.

“Both horns on this rhino were still intact but unfortunately the animal had to be put down.”