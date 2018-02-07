Man dies following Stanford Road accident

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a 48-year-old man died this afternoon following a collision between a BMW and minibus Taxi in Stanford Road earlier today.

Eugene Draghoender died in hospital several hours after the accident which happened across the road from Livingstone Hospital at the Stanford Road and Thorogood Street intersection in Korsten.

According to police, traffic officials had taken control of the scene but when Draghoender died in hospital, the case was transferred to police.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that it is alleged that a minibus taxi had collided into the driver’s side of the car at the intersection.

Draghoender, who was driving the BMW travelling on Stanford Road, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition from the scene. The taxi driver had slight injuries and was also taken to hospital.

“Our accident response scene experts will visit the scene at a later stage and by using photograph and statements from witnesses, reconstruct the scene to assist detectives,” she said.

Asked why the driver of the taxi minibus was not arrested, Naidu said that the detectives would first investigate the cause of the accident.

A case of culpable homicide as well as reckless and negligent driving is being investigated.

Both the taxi and BMW had no passengers at the time of the crash.