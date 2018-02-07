Man who blew R2.5m faces jail for murder

When a probation officer asked Jonathan Zealand how he had spent the R2.5-million he received from the state after being forgotten in prison, his answer was short.

He bought a house in Sherwood, then sold the house, moved back to Deverell Road in Helenvale and spent the money on drugs, alcohol and partying.

Ten years later, in June 2016, when he was arrested on a charge of murder, the former millionaire was working as a taxi guard – making R250 a day.

Zealand will be sentenced tomorrow after being found guilty of the murder of Angers Jordaan, who was shot several times in the head with a semi-automatic firearm.

The 39-year-old also faces sentencing on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In a story which made national headlines between 2005 and 2008, Zealand successfully sued the government after spending almost 2 000 days in jail because the paperwork for his release was not sent to St Albans Prison.

At the time, his appeal against his conviction and 18-year sentence on another murder charge was successful.

Zealand was also charged with another murder, but in that instance charges were withdrawn.

As a result, his counsel, Professor Deon Erasmus, yesterday argued that while frequently accused, Zealand should be sentenced as a first offender.

Judge Irma Schoeman admitted two reports into evidence, a probation officer’s report detailing Zealand’s circumstances and one from a social worker about his children.

His mother, Annette Baardman, who was looking after two of his children, died in January.

Probation officer Busisiwe Kani said Zealand confirmed to her that he had spent the R2.5-million on drugs, alcohol and parties.

“He first bought a house in Sherwood but then sold it.

“When he was financially secure, he did not plan for his children’s future,” she said.

She said he also refused to take responsibility for the death of Jordaan, despite the court’s finding.

Zealand has four children with two different women.