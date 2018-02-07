Kids aged 10 working for gangsters

Gang culture is so entrenched in Port Elizabeth’s Helenvale that some gangs have junior affiliates in schools in the poverty-stricken suburb.

Citing the Spotbouers gang, which has a junior gang affiliate called the Baby Spotbouers, senior Port Elizabeth police officer Brigadier Andrew Louw yesterday sketched a harrowing picture of gangsterism there.

He said the community, including children as young as 10-years-old, were intertwined with the gangs.

Louw’s depiction of gang activity was one of a number of high-level submissions made to a Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) think tank session established to formulate alternative development strategies for Helenvale.

Along with mayor Athol Trollip and metro police chief Yolanda Faro, top academics and professionals in fields ranging from town planners, educators and social development specialists to investigative journalists, authors and gang experts, made valuable contributions to the discussion.

With a large number of the participants being from Cape Town – home to some of South Africa’s most notorious gangs – those present gained first-hand insights and experiences around gangsterism and the efforts and solutions being applied in the Cape.

The session considered a plethora of diverse factors that influence socioeconomic conditions in Helenvale, including the role of schools, poverty, job creation and community self image.