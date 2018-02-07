Body found in Charlo garden

The body of a 54-year-old woman has been found inside her garden at the corner of Walter Road and Harold Road in Charlo, Port Elizabeth.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that police have opened an inquest docket following the death of the woman.

“The woman was found lying outside her house by her neighbour. She lives with her sister who was out at the time of the incident.” Naidu said.

“No foul play is suspected.” Naidu added.

This is a developing story.