Bitou law enforcement officers and fire fighters sacked

About 60 Bitou law enforcement officers and fire fighters were sacked on Wednesday morning (07/02/18) – four months before their contracts expire.

The group of shocked workers, who played a crucial role in the June 2017 Plettenberg Bay and Knysna fire disaster and were key in arresting several alleged criminals over the past week, gathered at the Piesang Valley Community Hall in Plettenberg Bay to await more information from the municipality.

They claim they were informed on Wednesday morning to attend a meeting at the local council chambers at 8am where they were told that their contracts had been terminated due to financial issues. They claim they did not receive any prior warning and have not received anything in writing yet.

The workers are part of the Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP) and signed contracts valid from November to June 30 this year.

The Herald is awaiting clarity from the municipality.

More information as it becomes available.