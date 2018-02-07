Areas may experience water shortages due to repairs

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has issued a warning that certain areas across the city may experience water shortages due to emergency leak repair work currently underway on one of the Churchill pipelines.

Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said the municipality anticipates the repair work to continue throughout the night.

In order to preserve storage and avoid water shortages, residents and businesses are urged to use water for essential purposes only said Mniki.

He did however say it was not anticipated that the affected areas would run out of water.

If storage is depleted the following areas could be affected;

Newton park

Walmer

Mangold park

Fairview

Glen Hurd

Greenacres

Fernglen

Linkside

Mill park

Central

And surrounding areas.