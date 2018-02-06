WATCH: Fight the fumes with toilet fizz bombs
Many residents have been using grey-water to flush their toilets as a water saving tool in drought-hit Nelson Mandela Bay.
Sometimes, grey-water flushing can leave a terrible odour in your household.
Here is a simple solution to help fight the fumes:
You will need:
1 1/3 cups Bicarbonate of Soda – (perfect for all-natural cleansing)
½ cup Citric Acid
10 drops Lavender Essential Oil
10 drops Peppermint Essential Oil
10 drops Lemon Essential Oil
Silicone moulds
Mixing bowl
Water (preferably in a small spray bottle)
Method:
- Combine bicarbonate of soda and citric acid.
- Pour in oils.
- Spray water into the mixture until a wet-sand mixture forms.
- Do this slowly as to not let the mixture fizz away.
- Place the mixture into the moulds.
- Leave to dry for 2 hours.
- Store the bombs in an airtight container.
Watch the video example here: