WATCH: Fight the fumes with toilet fizz bombs

Many residents have been using grey-water to flush their toilets as a water saving tool in drought-hit Nelson Mandela Bay.

Sometimes, grey-water flushing can leave a terrible odour in your household.

Here is a simple solution to help fight the fumes:

You will need:

1 1/3 cups Bicarbonate of Soda – (perfect for all-natural cleansing)

½ cup Citric Acid

10 drops Lavender Essential Oil

10 drops Peppermint Essential Oil

10 drops Lemon Essential Oil

Silicone moulds

Mixing bowl

Water (preferably in a small spray bottle)

Method:

Combine bicarbonate of soda and citric acid. Pour in oils. Spray water into the mixture until a wet-sand mixture forms. Do this slowly as to not let the mixture fizz away. Place the mixture into the moulds. Leave to dry for 2 hours. Store the bombs in an airtight container.

Watch the video example here: