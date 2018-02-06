Rugby player’s ‘career over’ if denied bail
If the U21 Blue Bulls player accused of rape does not get bail in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, his sporting career is likely over.
The player’s lawyer, Danie Gouws, said this yesterday during closing arguments of the former Grey High School pupil, 19, who cannot be named as he has not pleaded to the charge.
“If bail is refused, that would be the end of his rugby career,” Gouws said.
He said his client had a two-year-old son whom he had to look after and that he used his Blue Bulls contract salary to look after his family.
In closing arguments, the state claimed that the accused had raped a woman, 18, after an evening of drinking at a house party in a flat in Central.
Prosecutor Nontshumayelo Balicwa said it was the defence’s submission that the woman had consumed alcohol on the night of December 27 before allegedly being raped early the next morning.
“[The victim] cannot consent to intercourse if under the influence [of alcohol],” Balicwa said.
After both parties ended their closing arguments, magistrate Una Rhodes requested that Gouws supply the court with details from the tracking device in the vehicle used that night.
Gouws agreed to submit the information today.
Judgment in the bail application is expected on Thursday.