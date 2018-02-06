Rugby player’s ‘career over’ if denied bail

If the U21 Blue Bulls player accused of rape does not get bail in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, his sporting career is likely over.

The player’s lawyer, Danie Gouws, said this yesterday during closing arguments of the former Grey High School pupil, 19, who cannot be named as he has not pleaded to the charge.

“If bail is refused, that would be the end of his rugby career,” Gouws said.

He said his client had a two-year-old son whom he had to look after and that he used his Blue Bulls contract salary to look after his family.