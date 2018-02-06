Police find 50 children crammed in taxi

Kwadwesi police found 50 children crammed into a taxi this morning (06/02/2018).

According to police the 33-year-old driver was arrested after police found the Quantum taxi transporting 50 children instead of the allowed 15.

The taxi was impounded and the driver will appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 07 February.

Police are urging parents to make sure that their children arrive alive at school and not to place their lives at risk by sending them in overloaded taxis.

“Overloading school children in taxis is one of the major factors leading to tragedy and serious accidents. Authorities in the Nelson Mandela Metro is clamping down on drivers in order to prevent overloading,” police said.